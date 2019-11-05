WWE 205 Live to emanate this week from Full Sail University

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 07:29 IST

WWE 205 Live, the home of the cruiserweights

On November 8, WWE 205 Live will be broadcasted from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida i.e. the home ground of WWE NXT. The Purple Brand's official Twitter account broke the news on the social media platform.

WWE 205 Live does not air live on television and is instead taped. Also, it was previously advertised that this week's episode of 205 Live would feature Superstars from NXT UK as the show would be taped from Manchester, England. However, it seems now that the plan is canceled.

BREAKING NEWS: #205Live will be airing live from the @WWENXT Arena at Full Sail University THIS FRIDAY at 10|9c on @WWENetwork!



What will happen with the stars of #WWENXT and #205Live under the same roof?!https://t.co/Ct77wB8rR7 — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 4, 2019

There's no word as of yet as to which Superstars will be featured on this week's episode but WWE has hinted that we might get to see a new challenger for Lio Rush's NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The Man of The Hour returned to NXT on the show's September 18 episode and became the No. 1 contender to Drew Gulak's NXT Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Oney Lorcan. He successfully defeated Gulak to win the title on the October 9 episode of NXT.

WWE 205 Live was created by WWE following the success of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament to revive the cruiserweight division and it gets its name from the stipulated weight-class of the male Superstars who weigh 205 lbs. and under.

WWE RAW was initially devised as the exclusive home for the roster of 205 Live following the 2016 WWE Draft. However, following the 2019 WWE Draft, it was announced that the Purple Brand had made a talent exchange agreement with NXT General Manager William Regal which would allow NXT Superstars who weigh within the 205 lbs. weight class to compete on 205 Live.

