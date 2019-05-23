×
WWE 24 Becky Lynch: 5 Things we learned from the WWE Network Special

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    23 May 2019, 19:08 IST

WWE 24's newest episode is on The Man, Becky Lynch!
WWE 24's newest episode is on The Man, Becky Lynch!

If you are a die-hard wrestling fan who not just loves the in-ring action but just everything related to this business and the superstars involved, WWE Network is the place for you. We often criticize WWE for many things, but appreciation where it's due as WWE Network's original shows and documentaries are just so good.

Recently after the Money in the Bank PPV, WWE released the newest episode of WWE 24 that focuses on The Man, Becky Lynch's rise from her Irish wrestling days to competing in WrestleMania's first all-women's main event. It was not the best one of the WWE 24 series, which now has 19 episodes, but that is more of a compliment for the other episodes rather than a criticism of this newest one.


The documentary nicely portrays how a young Becky Lynch started her career in Ireland before moving on to Canada and different parts of the world to do shows before an injury forced her to stay out of the ring for many years. Her career looked over before she decided to give it another chance and got into WWE.

She was not always a top star and was often overlooked in front of other wrestlers, but then came Summerslam 2018 that completely changed her career forever. The Becky Lynch that we witnessed today has a lot more layers to her personality than what she portrays on screen, and this episode of WWE 24 did a decent job to display that.

In this article, let's take a look at 5 Things we learned from the WWE Network Special, "WWE 24 Becky Lynch: The Man". Do let me know in the comments section your thoughts about this amazing transformation of her from the Irish LassKicker to The Man.

#5 Finn Balor was her first trainer

An early picture of Finn Balor and Becky Lynch together!
An early picture of Finn Balor and Becky Lynch together!

Becky Lynch was always interested in pro-wrestling. She used to watch wrestling with her brother and also fight with him on their mother's bed. It was his brother who saw this passion in her and took her to her first wrestling school and first trainer, Fergal Devitt, whom we know these days in WWE as Finn Balor.

Yes, Balor and Becky have a huge history together. In the episode, Balor revealed that he knew there's something special with Becky. She had that spark and charisma in her that was just on some next level. But the same was not the case with her in-ring skills.

Tags:
WrestleMania 35 Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Network Women Wrestling
