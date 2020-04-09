WWE 24 - Edge: 10 things we learned

The Rated R Superstar revealed a lot of personal information in his recent documentary.

WWE went to great lengths to ensure that Edge's return wasn't ruined.

Edge revealed some interesting facts on WWE 24

Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble in what was one of the biggest shocks in the history of the pay-per-view. The Rated R Superstar was forced to retire from the company in 2011 following his WrestleMania victory over Alberto Del Rio when it was revealed that he had injured his neck.

Edge originally broke his neck in 2003 and had it surgically repaired, but he later revealed that the injury he suffered eight years later was above the point of fusion (from his 2003 surgery) which was why he was forced to walk away. Doctors warned him that one bad bump could leave him paralyzed so Edge retired from wrestling the next night on RAW.

Nine years later he has been able to pick up where he left off in a WWE ring. He defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. It's been a long road for the 11-time former World Champion and his recent 24 documentary was able to shed some light on the journey.

#10 Edge was planning to take a break from WWE before he was forced to retire

At the time of what would turn out to be his final match in 2011, the WWE Universe was unaware that Edge was in pain on a near-constant basis. As part of the 24 documentary, Edge revealed that his neck pain was getting worse but he thought he had about another year in him.

Before he found out that the neck pain was worsening because of a new injury rather than wear and tear, there was a plan for him to take some time away from WWE. This would have allowed him to rest his body after what had been a busy few years for the former World Champion.

#9 Edge couldn't stand up for more than a few hours without being in pain

When Edge was told that he had to retire from WWE he was also told that he had to undergo surgery again, but he wasn't chomping at the bit to go under the knife. The former champion moved onto an acting career and was able to put off the surgery for several months until he was forced into it in 2012.

His wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, revealed that ahead of the surgery Edge's neck was so bad that he couldn't stay upright for more than a few hours at a time and he was struggling to even hold a coffee cup -- surgery, obviously, was an absolute necessity.

