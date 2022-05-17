WWE 2K22 Update 1.12 patch notes

WWE 2K22 continues to improve since its launch. Even though the game comes with its share of bugs and glitches, the updates since launch have fixed most of them. The makers will make sure that future updates continue to do so.

WWE 2K recently dropped an update in the form of Update 1.12. Version 1.09 was a mega overhaul, and the company has done it again with the current upgrade, with quite a few changes being announced. Fans will love the addition of new superstars and great DLC support.

There are quite a few other notable things in the release notes. All of this, coupled with the already-existing features in the game, will allow for a more immersive experience. If you want to know what the WWE 2K22 1.12 update patch notes say, we have the answer for you right here.

In addition to incorporating new superstars and DLC support, the makers have addressed popular community requests. They have incorporated stability, balance improvements and many other things, all of which are detailed in this article.

WWE 2K22's latest update patch notes

The following is the compliation of the patch notes for Update 1.12 of WWE 2K22.

Added playable MyRISE characters

Added several moves to the Signature and Finisher categories

Various improvements and enhancements



1) GENERAL

Added the following Superstars as playable throughout the game:

Alexa Bliss ’20

Shinsuke Nakamura

King Booker

King Corbin

Dominik Dijakovic

Nikki Cross

Shawn Michaels ’18

Support for the upcoming DLC 2 release

Several stability improvements

2) GAMEPLAY

Various adjustments to moves to improve collision and targeting

Fixed warping and deforming when performing Elbow Drop

Added several moves to Signature and Finisher categories

Fixed a bug that would allow attributes to be set higher than 100

Fixed a bug that would allow roll outs to occur during certain handicap matches

Fixed bugs that would cause certain springboards to not be in sync when playing Elimination Chamber matches

Fixed a bug that would cause Superstars to “float” when performing various attacks on the ladder

Improved barricade hit reactions

Fixed bugs that caused weapon damage to sometimes not register correctly

Fixed a bug that prevented Middle Rope finishers from functioning

Fixed a crash that can occur when playing a 4way tornado tag match

3) GRAPHICS

Added a descriptions PC Graphics settings

4) Online

Improved stability when accepting invites throughout the title.

Fixed issue which prevented downloading of Superstars based on shared crowd signs.

5) Create

Various tweaks and improvements to CAS parts to improve clipping bugs

Crash fix for editing base custom side plates when lettering has been applied to them

Fix a crash that can occur when copying side plates after making changes to them

6) MyRise

Fixed a crash that can occur during the Kendo Karnage storyline

7) Universe

Fixed a bug that prevented minor shows from being created

Fixed a crash that can occur when transitioning from the edit superstar menus in Universe and Create a Moveset

Fixed a crash when deleting custom images that are in use within Universe modes

Edited by Neda Ali