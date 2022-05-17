WWE 2K22 Update 1.12 patch notes

WWE 2K22 continues to improve since its launch. Even though the game comes with its share of bugs and glitches, the updates since launch have fixed most of them. The makers will make sure that future updates continue to do so.
WWE 2K recently dropped an update in the form of Update 1.12. Version 1.09 was a mega overhaul, and the company has done it again with the current upgrade, with quite a few changes being announced. Fans will love the addition of new superstars and great DLC support.
There are quite a few other notable things in the release notes. All of this, coupled with the already-existing features in the game, will allow for a more immersive experience. If you want to know what the WWE 2K22 1.12 update patch notes say, we have the answer for you right here.
In addition to incorporating new superstars and DLC support, the makers have addressed popular community requests. They have incorporated stability, balance improvements and many other things, all of which are detailed in this article.
WWE 2K22's latest update patch notes
The following is the compliation of the patch notes for Update 1.12 of WWE 2K22.
1) GENERAL
Added the following Superstars as playable throughout the game:
- Alexa Bliss ’20
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- King Booker
- King Corbin
- Dominik Dijakovic
- Nikki Cross
- Shawn Michaels ’18
Support for the upcoming DLC 2 release
Several stability improvements
2) GAMEPLAY
- Various adjustments to moves to improve collision and targeting
- Fixed warping and deforming when performing Elbow Drop
- Added several moves to Signature and Finisher categories
- Fixed a bug that would allow attributes to be set higher than 100
- Fixed a bug that would allow roll outs to occur during certain handicap matches
- Fixed bugs that would cause certain springboards to not be in sync when playing Elimination Chamber matches
- Fixed a bug that would cause Superstars to “float” when performing various attacks on the ladder
- Improved barricade hit reactions
- Fixed bugs that caused weapon damage to sometimes not register correctly
- Fixed a bug that prevented Middle Rope finishers from functioning
- Fixed a crash that can occur when playing a 4way tornado tag match
3) GRAPHICS
- Added a descriptions PC Graphics settings
4) Online
- Improved stability when accepting invites throughout the title.
- Fixed issue which prevented downloading of Superstars based on shared crowd signs.
5) Create
- Various tweaks and improvements to CAS parts to improve clipping bugs
- Crash fix for editing base custom side plates when lettering has been applied to them
- Fix a crash that can occur when copying side plates after making changes to them
6) MyRise
- Fixed a crash that can occur during the Kendo Karnage storyline
7) Universe
- Fixed a bug that prevented minor shows from being created
- Fixed a crash that can occur when transitioning from the edit superstar menus in Universe and Create a Moveset
- Fixed a crash when deleting custom images that are in use within Universe modes