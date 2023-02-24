WWE 2K23: How did Seth Rollins defeat Cody Rhodes?

WWE 2K23 ratings have been slowly rolling out, and fans have been busy debating and discussing them. Barring a few eyebrow-raising ones, most of them make sense and suit the year the superstar had.

Seth Rollins is someone who will be playing WWE 2K23 and getting better at it. He had a fantastic twelve months, and that is reflected in the great rating he received. However, he had one major L this year, and that was taking three defeats in a row to Cody Rhodes.

Rollins couldn't beat Rhodes no matter what he tried, but he has finally managed to get a win against him outside of the ring. In WWE 2K23, he is rated 92, which is higher than what his rival managed. The American Nightmare has managed to snag a 91 rating, which is excellent on its own, but one that hands the bragging rights to The Visionary.

We don't know how the cackling superstar managed to pull this off despite Dusty Rhodes' baby boy being undefeated since his return to WWE. Fair play indeed, and well done to WWE and 2K for backing him on this one!

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' rivalry outside WWE 2K23

Seth Rollins may have bested Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23, but it was a completely different situation in the ring in 2022. They faced each other three times in premium live events, with the latter winning all the matches.

Rhodes emerged as Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38 and defeated him in a closely-contested match. The former was irate and demanded a rematch, which led to the pair facing off at WrestleMania Backlash. The Visionary lost there thanks to a roll-up from the crafty American Nightmare.

The trifecta concluded at Hell in a Cell, where Rhodes wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. The match was an instant classic and was voted the match of the year, with the two men putting in an exceptional shift and telling a compelling story. It was Dusty Rhodes' son who took the win there as well, bringing about an end to his rivalry with The Revolutionary, at least for the time being.

