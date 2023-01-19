WWE 2K23 leak: Which superstar is getting the 2K Showcase?

WWE 2K23 news has been hard to come by till now, but the bits have slowly been trickling in. We can expect the game sometime around March, with a reveal date reportedly set for sometime this month.

WWE 2K23 should be based on the critically-acclaimed WWE 2K22 that changed wrestling simulation games as we know them. It will take inspiration from the outgoing title and the good bits of other iconic ones that have come over the years. The game is rumored to have the fantastic 2K Showcase mode, a story walkthrough of sorts that focuses on one particular superstar and their career.

According to a reported leak, WWE 2K23's 2K Showcase mode will be centered around Edge. Major moments of the superstar's career will be shown in full, with players being able to play as him in some of his most memorable matches.

Xero News @NewsXero . Looks like the 2k showcase might have been leaked 👁️👁️ Looks like the 2k showcase might have been leaked 👁️👁️ 🐇. https://t.co/eFYrCmmGjg

A total of twelve matches have been listed in the report. This compilation consists of bouts before and after his initial retirement. Whether the rumor is true or not remains to be seen, but if it is, we are certainly looking forward to seeing how well WWE and 2K have highlighted The Rated-R Superstar's career.

Our thoughts on WWE 2K23's rumored 2K Showcase

If Edge is the superstar WWE 2K23's 2K Showcase is, um, showcasing, we have to say that we are very happy. He is a top-tier wrestler and one of the greatest the company has ever seen. Hence, it will be a pleasure to play as him and relive his illustrious career.

Edge has had countless memorable matches, so much so that it is doing a disservice to the rest if you only pick some of them. Most of the bouts in the rumored Showcase mode are some of his finest ones. What we like is the mixture of contests before and after his heartbreaking retirement.

However, the lack of 2010, 2020, or 2021 Royal Rumble matches definitely took us by surprise. In 2010 and 2021, The Rated-R Superstar won the 30-man match, which are huge accomplishments even for someone like him. Those contests not being in the Showcase is a downer. We reckon they should have gone with the 2020 one, for his return in it was truly one of the all-time great WWE moments.

Otherwise, everything looks fantastic and the kind of thing we are willing to wait for. All that's left now is for the game to be released to see if the report is true or not.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes