WWE 2K23 release date: Will the John Cena-clad poster release on the same day worldwide?

WWE 2K23 is finally here after months of speculation, and we are beyond excited. Expectations are sky-high following the reveal and the reputation of WWE 2K22. If the game is anything like the previous one, it will be a hit.

WWE 2K23 has John Cena as its cover star, which is an excellent choice. He is returning to the cover for the first time since WWE 2K15. To celebrate the occasion, the makers have designed a Cena poster for the game that will be available for gamers all over the world.

Naturally, fans want to know whether or not the Franchise Player poster will be released on the same day worldwide. If you are awaiting your pre-order and are in this camp, read on to find out.

The John Cena-clad poster WWE 2K23 is on offer and will be released on the same day in every region of the world. This means that no matter which part of the world you order the game from, you will receive the poster on the same day.

John Cena's reaction to being chosen as the WWE 2K23 cover star

Wrestling fans hailed WWE and 2K for choosing John Cena as the cover star of WWE 2K23. He is one of the greatest superstars in the history of pro wrestling and a fine choice to be the game's poster boy.

The Cenation Leader himself was ecstatic at being selected as the cover star. WWE did a stellar job with him in their game trailers and raised the hype for the game. Taking to Twitter, he revealed his excitement and encouraged fans and gamers to get their hands on the title as soon as possible.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to 'career mode.' Excited for every player to take this journey!"

What makes the 16-time World Champion's inclusion even more exciting is the fact that he will be getting his own 2K Showcase mode. Those who buy the game will get the chance to play like him and run through some of the matches that have defined his career.

The Cenation Leader has too many memorable matches to his name, which means it will be interesting to see which ones the makers have picked.

The game is yet to be released at this moment in time, but it is not far away. We are hyped as all hell and are eagerly waiting to get our hands on it.

