3 effects which Seth Rollins injury will have on the WWE

This past Monday Night Raw was one of the most eventful and exciting in recent times, but perhaps one of the more notable moments of the show was the closing segment where Seth Rollins was seen to have picked up an injury during a locker room ambush.

It seems that the injury bug has hit The Shield once again and might result in their reunion being even shorter-lived this time. Roman Reigns was the first superstar to have picked up a nasty virus which saw him being sidelined from The Shield's first match together in three years.

After that, Dean Ambrose would pick up a nasty injury which would see him being out of action for several months before he made his return before Summerslam. With all three Shield members fit and healthy, a reunion was always possible but was not expected until Braun Strowman tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns.

Ambrose and Rollins would emerge from the locker room and the trio would triple powerbomb The Monster Among Men through the announce table (which was back at ring side for that night's Raw). The following week confirmed that The Shield were in fact back together and this was somewhat reminiscent of Triple H during his days with Evolution.

It is still unclear as to how significant or serious the injury to Rollins is and whether he will be out of action or not. What is certain is that an injury to Seth Rollins is the last thing which the WWE needs right now and Rollins being sidelined will affect more than just The Shield. Being the current Intercontinental Champion means that the title might need to be vacated as well and the WWE has a lot of thinking to do over the next few days.

This article will take a look at three ways in which the injury to Seth Rollings will affect the WWE as a whole.

#1 The end of The Shield

The reunion of The Shield is something which is always going to be best for business given the current popularity of the trio with the fans. The Shield reunion after Summerslam gave WWE Raw an interesting and captivating story line to work with and looked to be headed down the same road as posing Roman Reigns as the modern day Triple H with Evolution behind his back.

The Shield has given the WWE a really powerful way of making Monday Night Raw interesting and exciting again and it has been a tremendous boost to Roman Reigns as well. An injury to Rollins however might just see The Shield breaking up yet again and this is the last thing which the WWE needs to happen at this moment.

