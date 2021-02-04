WWE: 3 reasons why The Miz will cash in before WrestleMania 37 and 2 reasons he won't

The Miz has been Mr. Money in the Bank for a few months, and while it seems like WWE is going nowhere with it fast, all that could change on the Road to WrestleMania 37. With how up-in-the-air the annual pay per view seems to be, the company might just need to have a surprise cash in with The Miz.

Whether that ends up happening or not remains to be seen, and will depend on how smoothly the road to WrestleMania 37 goes, but the briefcase is a potent weapon. Furthermore, it is something that could change the landscape of WWE entirely and reshape the entire road to WrestleMania.

The Miz: 'When I Was WWE Champion, I Didn’t Have The Confidence I Have Today' https://t.co/H7Z7m5y0CY — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) February 3, 2021

With that being said and the show of shows approaching seemingly faster than ever, here are three reasons why The Miz will cash in before WrestleMania 37, and two reasons he won't. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think The Miz will cash in before or after WrestleMania 37.

#3 Reason The Miz cashes in: WWE needing a ratings pop during Fastlane

Could WWE be saving The Miz's cash in for the Fastlane pay per view?

WWE Network is set to debut on the Peacock platform in March, and their very first pay per view will be Fastlane. For the company, this will also serve as their last pay per view before WrestleMania 37, making it a very important event for several different reasons.

WWE is going to need to achieve solid ratings at Fastlane, which is why the idea of a cash in during that show seems so probable. In fact, if WWE manages to hint at it in the right way, and is able to create enough reasonable doubt about whether or not it will happen, it could be a huge win for them.

Appreciate the offer but I don’t need any new friends...and I already know I look awesome. 😎 https://t.co/9oA0YsL2E3 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 14, 2021