3 Ways to Improve WWE's Wild Card Rule

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 446 // 13 May 2019, 15:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wild Card Rule

The Wild Card Rule has all the makings of a successful idea. Regardless of how many superstars are moved from brand to another in a given year, there are always intriguing matches left on the table on account of the brand split. In any case, enabling superstars to move from one brand to another signifies there are unlimited conceivable outcomes to fill a card in the most engaging manner possible. WWE should use the rule to their absolute advantage, also understanding that its poor execution can cost them a lot.

An analysis of the newly introduced rule, brings out a lot of things that can go wrong, and also provides some methods to avoid such scenarios. Could a few modifications making it more suited to aid WWE? Definitely.

Here are three different ways WWE can improve the new Wild Card Rule.

#1 Too Much of Anything is Bad

Kofi Kingston jumped to RAW for one night

Time will tell if the Wild Card rule proves to be a great idea. Be that as it may, the new rule should be used effectively, rather than depending on the idea as a week by week thing. It must be employed strategically in order to build certain rivalries. Yes, WWE is in dire need of viewers right now, and on the off chance that, for example, Roman Reigns hops back to Raw consistently, it would completely diminish the point of having a brand split in the first place.

If WWE offers one up each week, the novelty of the rule goes away. However, if used sparingly and sensibly, it can provide the fans with unforgettable moments and feuds. Also, it makes it conceivable to book some moderately significant matches inside each brand in the meantime, which brings in another potential way on how WWE can improve their Wild Card Rule.

1 / 3 NEXT