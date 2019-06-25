WWE 365: 5 interesting facts we learned about Alexa Bliss

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.37K // 25 Jun 2019, 00:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss revealed a number of interesting facts on 365

Following last night's Stomping Grounds event where Alexa Bliss came up short in her quest to become a six-time Women's Champion, WWE presented 365 which looked at the former Champion's career over the past year from WrestleMania 34 all the way through to WrestleMania 35.

Alexa Bliss had a number of issues over the past year that kept her out of the ring and she was able to reveal the real reasons behind her absences from WWE TV as well as show the WWE Universe what she gets up to when she isn't on WWE TV.

Bliss was able to return to the ring a number of times over the past year but she was also handed a number of setbacks which made her believe that she wouldn't ever step back into the ring, obviously this wasn't the case since Bliss was able to defeat Carmella and Charlotte a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live to become the number one contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship, even though she was unsuccessful in claiming the title at Stomping Grounds.

#5 How was Alexa Bliss injured back at Hell in a Cell?

Alexa Bliss suffered her first major injury at Hell in a Cell

Alexa Bliss went six years without suffering a major injury in WWE before she stepped into the ring with Ronda Rousey in an attempt to reclaim her Raw Women's Championship back at Hell in a Cell last year.

News reports following the show suggested that Bliss had suffered an arm injury as part of the match since she tapped to Rousey's patented armbar, but as part of 365 Bliss was able to reveal that it was actually a headlock takedown where she landed square on her head and realized something was wrong.

The next day, she failed all of the concussion tests badly and WWE decided to send her home and allow her to rest her brain and her body.

1 / 5 NEXT