WWE: 4 Freak Wrestling Injuries

Everybody knows that pro wrestling is a very dangerous sport. The results may be scripted but the risks are real. Wrestlers put their bodies and health on the line every time they step into the ring. Injuries are a part of the business that wrestlers and fans hate.

Many fan favorites have had time on the shelf due to injury. Daniel Bryan recently returned from a almost career ending injury and lost around three years of his wrestling career. Shawn Michaels was out for five years with a lower back injury.

There are some common injuries in wrestling. Separated/dislocated shoulders, torn ACL's and broken ankles are all injuries that wrestlers have had over the years. However, there has been some weird and unusual injuries in wrestling. They are unusual in the sense that they don't happen very often in wrestling and some are unusual because of how they happened.

#4. Joey Mercury breaks his face

This is an example of a freak accident that can happen in a wrestling match. At Armageddon 2006, Paul London and Brian Kendrick defended their Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boys, MNM (Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury) and William Regal and Dave Taylor in a fatal four way ladder match. When you involve dangerous weapons like ladders into a match the chances of getting injured are much higher.

During the match Mercury got hit directly on the nose and orbital bone with a ladder. His face basically exploded. He was a bloody mess within seconds and his face became unrecognizable. One eyes was swollen shut and the other was beginning to swell.

He broke his nose in three places, broke his orbital bone, and received fifteen stitches. It was a freak injury that would ultimately cost Mercury his job because he became addicted to pain medication after the injury.

Injuries happen in ladder matches but rarely do you see an injury with such a sudden impact and making someone look disfigured in a split second.

