The Firefly Funhouse is probably one of the best things on television in WWE right now, and it has provided fans with some very memorable moments this year. In fact, between Bray Wyatt resurrecting his old cult leader persona, and Alexa Bliss joining the show, it was a pretty exciting 12 months.

The segments just had that 'anything can happen' feel, and really showed off some dark undertones in the process. It had something for everyone to enjoy. Furthermore, it really did a lot to flesh out Bray Wyatt and his Fiend character.

With that being said and another year of the Firefly Funhouse now in the books, here are five of the best moments from the show. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what your favorite moment was from this year.

#5. WWE lets Bray Wyatt relive his old persona, June 19th 2020

After Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt at the Money in the Bank pay per view, one would think WWE would give Bray a rematch immediately. Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, this didn't end up happening, and Wyatt was off television for weeks seemingly without explanation.

Wyatt returned on the June 19th episode of SmackDown and discussed what activities he had been up to since his absence. One of them was raising the dead, which no one took very seriously. All that changed though, when Braun Strowman went to the ring to confront him and stood face to face with his former cult leader.

If nothing else, this episode started off with such an upbeat tone, that Bray Wyatt returning to his cult leader persona was a legitimate surprise. WWE also edited the clips together in a way that brought chills to the audience, and made them wonder what would happen next. The segment even opened the door to a trip down memory lane, which was nice to see again.