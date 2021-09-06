5 best WWE promos in the PG era

In modern-day WWE, athleticism has taken precedence over storytelling. This phenomenon has resulted in a generation of wrestlers who can perform a number of high-flying moves but struggle to connect with the audience on the microphone.

Vince McMahon's insistence on scripting every line on WWE programming has also played a significant role in reducing the quality of promos.

However, there have been some notable exceptions to the rule as a few performers have managed to break free of their shackles in WWE and cut memorable promos.

Here is a list of what are the 5 best promos of the 'PG' era:

#5 Paul Heyman's Chicago classic

Two months removed from CM Punk's WWE departure, Monday Night Raw went to the iconoclastic wrestler's hometown of Chicago. The crowd was discontented with Punk's departure and was preparing to take over the program.

To combat this hostile live audience, Paul Heyman opened the show. The silver-tongued Heyman managed to harness the audience's frustrations and channel them towards Brock Lesnar's program with The Undertaker.

This incredible promo not only set the tone for an incredible episode of Raw but also increased interest in one of WrestleMania 30's marquee matches.

#4 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's fake retirement

Since he had wallowed in the midcard following his "Hall of Pain" run, establishing Mark Henry as a contender for the WWE Championship in 2013 was a tricky proposition.

However, by the time Money in the Bank came around, the fans were thirsting to see the former Olympian dethrone defending champion John Cena.

To set up the program, Henry interrupted Cena and announced his retirement. Henry brought the audience to tears with a moving promo only to proceed and assault Cena as the scene came to a close.

It was a significant creative misstep not to put the title on Henry following his incredible work on the microphone.

