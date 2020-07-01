WWE: 5 classic Great American Bash moments NXT will need to live up to

WWE is bringing back the Great American Bash this Wednesday

This event has a history of some pretty amazing moments

The Great American Bash

WWE is bringing back one of wrestling's all-time classic events. This Wednesday, NXT will present the latest edition of The Great American Bash, the legendary WCW PPV. The card looks to be extremely stacked, as most major WWE NXT events are, and it should be one memorable evening.

Which shouldn't come as a surprise - the Great American Bash over the years has been host to some epic and classic pro wrestling moments since its inception. While it's normally not fair to hold a current brand or promotion up to the same standard to one that had Sting, Ric Flair, and Dusty Rhodes - just to name a few - in their prime, well... we're going to do it anyway.

Here's five great, awesome, legendary Great American Bash moments from the past that WWE NXT's edition will have to live up to.

Honorable Mention - Diamond Dallas Page vs Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Falls Count Anywhere (1997)

One of the greatest feuds in WCW during the Monday Night Wars against WWE was the one between future WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage and Diamond Dallas Page. The two of them put on some of WCW's most legendary matches.

While this 1997 match wasn't their best, it was still one of their best and worthy of recognition.

Outside of the ring, Page and Savage had a really great relationship. According to the story from Pro Wrestling Stories, Page called Savage on Thanksgiving that year, and left him a message, thanking him and telling him "without you, I’m not sitting in this spot in life right now. And I want you to know, for what it’s worth, I really appreciate it, man."

Advertisement

Two weeks later, Savage would approach Page at a TV taping and tell him that hearing that message "meant everything to [him]."

It's just one reason why the Page vs Savage feud in WCW was one of the greatest of all time.

1 / 6 NEXT