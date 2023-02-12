WWE: 5 Directions for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE on the February 10th edition of SmackDown, assisting Shayna Baszler in attacking Natalya. This was Rousey's first appearance on the blue brand since dropping the WWE Women's SmackDown Championship against Charlotte Flair on New Year's Eve.

Her return has led fans to speculate on what her role will be at WrestleMania 39 in April. Despite losing the title, Rousey is still considered to be a major attraction, so fans should expect her to feature at the event.

Here we have a list that outlines five potential roles for Rousey at the Show of Shows.

1. A singles match with Becky Lynch

Will fans finally get the one-on-one match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch?

At WrestleMania 35, some fans were disappointed that Charlotte Flair was added to the Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, as they wanted to see the two face one-on-one. Despite this, WWE built this as a major event, being the first time women main evented WrestleMania.

The match saw Lynch win the triple-threat and capture both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles by pinning Rousey. Observant fans noticed that one of Rousey's shoulders was off the canvas during the pin.

While this time it wouldn't be for a championship, it would still be a high-profile match for Lynch and Rousey that would put closure on their feud. WWE would also be able to return to the controversial pin four years ago as a way to set up the match.

2. Challenging Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair's challenger at WrestleMania will be decided on Saturday, February 18th, at the Elimination Chamber event. The Women's Chamber match will include Asuka, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Carmella and Raquel Rodriguez. Given that Rousey is not in the match, any of the five women would go on to challenge the EST at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Rousey's contract is about to expire with no plans to re-sign. With that in mind, there is a chance WWE could add Rousey to the Championship match and have a triple-threat bout instead of a one-on-one between Belair and the winner of the Elimination Chamber.

This would add more fuel and a different angle to the feud for the RAW Women's Championship, as there is already a one-on-one match happening for the SmackDown Women's Title between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

3. Teaming with Shayna Baszler to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Damage CTRL is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

WWE will likely have all of its titles defended at WrestleMania. While Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky haven't defended their titles in some time, fans can expect a storyline to begin soon to determine their next challengers, which can come from any brand.

Given that Rousey and Baszler have recently re-aligned, the creative team could decide to further solidify them as a tag team and have them challenge the Damage CTRL members for their titles at WrestleMania. It could be tricky as both teams are currently heels, but it's not something that WWE hasn't explored in the past, so anything is possible.

4. Rousey appears at NXT Stand and Deliver

NXT Stand and Deliver takes place on Saturday, April 1, in Los Angeles, CA

Aside from WrestleMania, the NXT brand will present "Stand and Deliver" that weekend. As it is also the developmental brand's biggest event of the year, WWE will want to load the show with some star power to generate interest.

There are a few different directions they could go. Rousey could challenge champion Roxanne Perez for the title. This isn't likely, as Perez is still fairly new to her role as a champion. It would be a huge opportunity for her, but it's not likely WWE would decide to put her over Rousey. Also, if Rousey is leaving, she won't be around long enough to hold on to the title.

Another option would be to have Rousey and Baszler in a tag team match. The current champions, Kiana James and Fallon Henley, don't offer an attractive option, but perhaps the plan is to move the titles off of them to a team that would make more credible challengers.

5. Rousey and Baszler implode

When Rousey returned on SmackDown, Baszler cut a promo that she didn't need and could stand on her own to be a major force in the division. While they are currently aligned, the seeds may have been planted for a showdown between the two former MMA fighters.

Fans who watched Baszler on NXT remember how dominant she was. While she hasn't reached that level of success on the main roster, the potential remains. If Rousey is scheduled to take time off, a high-profile match at WrestleMania, where she would put her friend over, could be a nice start to a more prominent run for Baszler.

Poll : 0 votes