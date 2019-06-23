×
WWE: 5 matches for Goldberg if he decides to come back

Kebin Edwin Antony
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
488   //    23 Jun 2019, 19:35 IST

Maybe these two are not finished with each other yet!
Maybe these two are not finished with each other yet!

After the abomination of a match against the Undertaker at Super Showdown, the fans have started to question the ability of Goldberg to ever step inside the ring again. We can't blame them after seeing Goldberg knock himself out during the match.

Goldberg busted himself open even before the match began when he headbutted the door while making his entrance. But he aggravated the cut when he drove himself headfirst into the ring post, which resulted in a concussion.

The failure of the match made the fans think they have seen the last of Goldberg as an in-ring performer. But we cannot pass judgments on his abilities with just one bad match.

He did well for his age in his matches against Brock Lesnar during his last run with the company. Super Showdown was unfortunately not a good outing for the WCW legend, but he could have some gas left in the tank for a few more matches.

There are worthy and young opponents for Goldberg in the WWE. If he decides to return to the ring once again, there are lot of superstars lining up to square off with him. Let's take a look at five of those Superstars.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Randy Orton

The two have locked horns before.
The two have locked horns before.

Goldberg had squared off with Randy Orton during his feud with Triple H in 2003. The Legend Killer got manhandled by Goldberg in the match, and there's no doubt Orton would love to get even with the WCW legend.

Randy Orton has become a whole different person since the last time they met inside the ring. Orton has become a 13-time WWE Champion, and his accolades have surpassed that of Goldberg.

Orton is one of the safest in-ring workers in the industry. His match against Triple H at Super Showdown is a proof the Legend Killer can safely carry out a match against part-timers.

The fans would love to see a match between these two legends, and it's up to WWE & Goldberg to sort things out to make this happen.


Tags:
WWE Raw Goldberg Roman Reigns
