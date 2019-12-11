5 opponents for Seth Rollins after turning heel

Seth Rollins turned heel on RAW this past week

It's finally happened. Seth Rollins has finally turned heel and aligned with AOP on WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion is currently in a feud with Kevin Owens, which could probably extend until next month's Royal Rumble PPV.

With Rollins now turning heel, there are endless possibilities and feuds that could happen on RAW. The Beastslayer's next feud after Owens will most likely be a long-term one that could set-up his match for WrestleMania 36, which will take place in April.

Let's take a look at 5 opponents for Seth Rollins after turning heel:

#5 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has had a surprising few months in WWE. After re-signing with the company last year, the WWE legend didn't have much going for him and was a mid-card player, before entering into a feud with Brock Lesnar. While the feud was to set-up the arrival of Cain Velasquez to WWE, it also helped Mysterio get a shot at Lesnar's WWE Championship.

Mysterio probably has just a few years remaining in WWE having turned 44 years of age recently, which means that WWE should take the opportunity to book him in a match with Seth Rollins.

Rollins and Mysterio have never had a singles match, and it would be a pity if this feud did not happen. Mysterio always has memorable feuds when he's the underdog, which he would be facing not just Rollins, but AOP by The Beastslayer's side as well.

Mysterio is the current United States champion, but I have a feeling that this potential feud between Rollins and The Master Of The 619 may not happen when he has the US title around his waist.

This is a match worthy to be on the WrestleMania card and one that would get many fans invested in the feud.

