WWE: 5 possible NXT call-ups after SummerSlam 2019

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 792 // 10 Aug 2019, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things could get very interesting.

This weekend, one night before SummerSlam, NXT will be looking to continue their ever-lasting streak of excellent Takeover events, with their second such show in Canada. Takeover Toronto is certain to be another unbelievable showcase of the abundance of talent possessed by the roster on the black and gold brand.

Like pretty much every Takeover before this one, all five matches range from exciting to potentially classic. However, like every other Takeover, the question must be asked. For who will it be the last?

The WWE main roster is constantly evolving, plucking talents from NXT regularly. And every time this happens, the Triple H-led brand comes back as strong.

With an interesting fall set to ensue for WWE, they could be looking to bring in a couple of big names from NXT. Here are five NXT wrestlers who could move to the main roster after Takeover and SummerSlam.

#5 Candice LeRae

She has already wrestled on the main roster.

Candice LeRae will face Io Shirai in a grudge match at Takeover, in what will be her first match on NXT's big stage. She is extremely likely to put over the recently-turned villain. After that, who knows, she could be sticking around for more Takeover dates. NXT does require some babyface title contenders, especially since the Genius of the Sky turned heel. LeRae could fulfil that role well.

WWE's main roster is also in dire need of big female superstars, to have two credible women's rosters. Aside from the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, there are hardly any big female stars and the departures of Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey have hurt the division a lot. That is why an influx of women from NXT would do wonders for WWE, with Mrs Gargano adding some welcome babyface fire to the women's division.

1 / 5 NEXT