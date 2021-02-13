WWE : 5 reasons why relying on veteran talent is best for business 

WWE has taken a lot of flack for its tendency to rely on veteran talent. This criticism has been quite active lately, as the company gave part-time star Goldberg a WWE Championship Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. But it's fair to wonder how much of this negativity is warranted.

Likewise, one could argue that company's reliance on established Superstars is helping it maintain its status as a globally renowned company. WWE has household names on its roster, so it should feature them on a regular basis.

It is important to note that December is a notorious down period for the company, so it's hard to fault WWE for this consistent decline at the end of the year. Beginning in the new year, the on-screen product has improved, as both RAW and SmackDown feature compelling stories right now.

But WWE still relies on veteran talent, and the issue continues to divide the WWE Universe. The narrative often focuses on the downside of this pattern. But it's just as important to focus on the positive side. In many ways, WWE's utilization of veteran stars is quite beneficial.

#5 WWE relying on veteran talent generates a reaction from fans

WWE milking fans for heat could create a very interesting situation down the line.

It's no secret that WWE fans get upset when the company decides to focus on veteran talent. But the company needs to use this reaction to its advantage. It's an easy way for heels to generate nuclear heat, as they can brag about the fact that they're getting the opportunities.

This dynamic also makes it easier to root for relatively younger babyfaces, assuming the pairing features a notable age difference. Of course, some fans will still complain about veteran talents getting all the top spots. But there are several ways that WWE can benefit from this negativity.

Oh great, let’s make everyone turn off the #RoyalRumble by bringing out #Oldberg first... — Mark Williams (@DDF_MW) February 1, 2021

In the end, anger is a very powerful emotion, and it can be used in a variety of ways. Ultimately, WWE must decide how it wishes to deal with it. Either way, the company must toe the line and give less established talent a chance to gain momentum, too. But focusing on veteran stars in the present could be quite beneficial down the road.