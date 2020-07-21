WWE: 5 reasons shelving the hacker gimmick is a mistake

Mustafa Ali returned to WWE this week, appearing on RAW, and he quickly made an impact by picking up a victory over MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, in tag team action. While the victory was a great way to reintroduce him to the roster and help the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, it also held another meaning.

Unfortunately for the WWE universe, the reintroduction of Mustafa Ali to the roster pretty much ensures that the hacker character has been shelved and that the WWE will not be following up on it. Maybe that's for the best, especially with how surrealistic some of it was, but fans are still left wondering what could have been.

With that being said and the hacker character pretty much shelved going forward, here are five reasons why giving up on the character wasn't a good idea. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and whether you think the company will revive the character or not.

#5. Could have been a great reveal

WWE had a great reveal on their hands with the hacker

While rumor had it that Mustafa Ali would eventually be revealed as the hacker, it would have still be great to watch that process play out. In fact, between how popular the character was in its short time on Friday Night SmackDown and the thrill of a reveal, it had all the makings of ratings gold for the company.

Beyond that, Mustafa Ali was one of those Superstars that fans believe has been held down for a long time, especially since being replaced for the WWE Title match by Kofi Kingston. Fans were desperate to see the high flyer finally reach his true potential.

Whether the hacker character would have done that or not will never be known and will forever be debated, but it would have given Ali a running start. Of course, one could say that Ali got a sort of running start by coming up with a big win on Raw, but it seems bittersweet thinking about what could have been.