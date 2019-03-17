×
WWE: 5 Reasons that the McMahon family has turned heel before WrestleMania 35

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.13K   //    17 Mar 2019, 06:31 IST

Why did the McMahon family all go heel at once?
Why did the McMahon family all go heel at once?

It seems like only yesterday that The McMahon Family assumed control of RAW. They said that there would be no more intermediaries on the red brand, after the disastrous experiment that was Baron Corbin. The same would extend to SmackDown Live as well. The first family of wrestling would be running things on both brands.

New faces and new opportunities were promised and some of the promises were kept. But soon enough, we began to see the McMahons we know and 'love to hate' emerge into the foreground. With the notable exception of Triple H, who wasn't really born into the family, all of the McMahons would turn heel.

Through this page and the four that follow, I shall try and gauge the reasons for the turn. As always, leave a comment and let us know your thoughts, friends.

Here's my read of the situation...

#5 A tried and tested formula


Many consider Vince McMahon to be the greatest heel of all time. In fact, while Stone Cold Steve Austin may have been the man that turned the fortunes for WWE during the Monday Night Wars, he had a worthy antagonist in Vince McMahon too. Together the two men would redefine sports entertainment after the viewership dip of the 90s.

Stephanie McMahon has assumed this role in the new era, most notably with The Authority. I don't remember a time when she wasn't booed on television, irrespective of the fact that she makes historic and groundbreaking announcements for the WWE Women's Division. Being heels is second nature to the McMahons and this is what they excel at.

I suppose that when you have someone in charge, who's abusing his/her power, the WWE Universe will naturally support the babyfaces. That's why WWE keeps going back to the well, ever so often.




1 / 5 NEXT
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
