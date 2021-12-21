5 things Stone Cold Steve Austin can do at WrestleMania 38 - Brock Lesnar's backup, Feud vs. WWE official

It looks like Stone Cold Steve Austin might return to WWE as a part of WrestleMania 38. The event will take place in his home state of Texas, making The Rattlesnake's involvement a real possibility.

Stone Cold appeared in WWE's video package for the event during the broadcast of WrestleMania 37. He could appear live in Dallas too, potentially in a meaningful role outside of simply appearing. WrestleVotes has stated that it is up to WWE Creative at this point.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point. Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point.

Having Steve Austin play a part in the build up for WrestleMania 38 would be a major boost for the company. He can be used in several interesting ways alongside a variety of Superstars, all of whom would benefit from working with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Here are five things Stone Cold Steve Austin can do at WrestleMania 38. Comment down with your hopes for The Rattlesnake's potential appearance at The Show of Shows.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin could be the host of WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania over the past few years has seen numerous hosts take over the event. Some of the most memorable ones have been The Rock in 2011 and Hulk Hogan in 2014, certainly more so than Rob Gronkowski for WrestleMania 36 and the duo of Hogan and Titus O'Neil this year.

If Stone Cold Steve Austin is made the host of 'Mania in 2022, he will likely appear on RAW or SmackDown in the build-up. The Rattlesnake could do a fine job of promoting The Show of Shows while opening both nights with a promo and a beer bash.

He can even lay a few dastardly heels out with a Stone Cold Stunner. The fans would love to see Stone Cold in this role, even if it doesn't affect storylines all that much. The WWE legend may even do what The Rock did at WrestleMania 32 and announce a new attendance record if it breaks.

Either way, nobody would complain if Stone Cold Steve Austin is the host of WrestleMania 38. And that's the bottom line.

