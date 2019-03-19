6 Impact Wrestling Wrestlers WWE Should Hire

The Impact Roster Is Ripe for the Picking

TNA or Impact Wrestling as it was formally known has gone through many changes over the years. At one point in time, it was fair to say that they were easily the second major promotion after WWE since the turn of the century and the closing of WCW.

Started by Jeff Jarrett, eventually brought by Dixie Carter and her family and now sold to Anthem Entertainment, Impact Wrestling is not what it once was. It used to have a major broadcasting partner in Spike (Now the Paramount Network) but they just kept jumping to other cable networks.

Now, Impact Wrestling can be seen on YouTube, Twitch as well as the Pursuit Channel on cable. If you're asking what the Pursuit Channel is, your guess is as good as mine. But this does not mean the Impact Wrestling Roster is devoid of talent. Quite the opposite.

It would not be wrong to deduce that even AEW would want to pick talent from Impact Wrestling to add to the AEW Roster. Considering WWE is stockpiling their roster to fill up their various brands such as WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and NXT, it's safe to say they rather make sure that their competition does not have any of them.

It's a good time to be in professional wrestling with so many choices available to wrestlers. But for a lot of them, the WWE still remains at the top of the mountain.

Here are 5 Impact Wrestling stars that WWE should bring into the WWE Universe.

#5 Killer Kross

One Scary Dude

While he may only be 6'3, he comes across as a very imposing figure. He's easily one of the best heels in Impact Wrestling right now, feuding with the likes of Brian Cage and Johnny Impact.

His in-ring work is fantastic. His athletic ability is quite genuine. His commitment to his character only advances his work. He even has a few great submission moves which is commendable.

If WWE were to hire him, he would make a great heel on NXT. A move to WWE SmackDown after earning his stripes could be in his future.

