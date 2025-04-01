WWE to accidentally leak legend's return from retirement for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes is all in to go for an absolute war against his hero, John Cena, at WrestleMania 41, defending the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Franchise Player left the world perplexed as he turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, emerging as The Rock’s backup.

Evil John Cena alongside The Final Boss is unstoppable, and it would be difficult for Cody Rhodes to overcome the upcoming adversities that the power duo would bring their way at WrestleMania 41 and ultimately dethrone The American Nightmare.

Rhodes indeed needs someone with equal power as The Rock to overcome the hardships in his way and fight against John Cena. 55-year-old executive and legendary superstar Triple H might come out of retirement and help The American Nightmare.

Recently, WWE has seemingly leaked the plot as The Cerebral Assassin quoted Rhodes putting a cross Rhodes on Cena on the latest episode of RAW and wrote "Statement Made," hinting he is personally backing Rhodes to win.

Last year, The Rock and Triple H confronted each other at the WrestleMania XL kickoff show. On the February 9, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, The Game took shots at The Rock for overruling his decision.

In a shocking twist, Triple H could confront The Rock for trying to ruin WrestleMania and intermediating the official, similar to last year, taking advantage of his power as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

The Game could finally swing a jab at the Final Boss, making it clear that he runs the company, not him, which would lay the foundation for a new storyline in the future. That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this moment.

Ex-WWE employee feels The Rock could kick top official out

Triple H is the man behind all the creative decisions in the company and is widely considered the boss in charge. Under the TKO Group’s umbrella, the 55-year-old legend severs as CCO of the company.

Last year, while speaking on The Coach and Bro Wrestling Show on Backstage Pass, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman expressed that he feels The Rock can expel Triple H in the blink of an eye.

"My relationship with The Rock is a friendly talent relationship. It's not an executive... I'm sitting in a boardroom with him. I think because of all the brands he has built, he can be ruthless. It's Rock first, his company first, and then everybody else second. He won't blink an eye at steamrolling Triple H straight out of the building if it means they can lead that way," Coachman said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds on the grandest stage.

