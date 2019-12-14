WWE add stipulation to SmackDown tag-titles match

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Dec 2019, 03:16 IST SHARE

The Revival vs New Day

The Revival vs The New Day for the WWE SmackDown tag-titles will now be a Ladder Match! WWE have announced the stipulation for the match, about 72 hours away from the pay-per-view.

Kofi Kingston and Big E will be defending their titles as Xavier Woods is still out injured. He is not expected to return for some time which means Kofi and Big E will be the ones involved in all The New Day matches.

The New Day had issued an open challenge to any team on the SmackDown roster for their titles on November 29th and it was answered by an unlikely team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. The newly formed tag-team failed to beat Kofi and Big E despite impressing in the ring.

The Revival will now be their opponents once again at TLC this Sunday. The tag duo became the #1 contenders after beating 3 other teams – Shorty G & Mustafa Ali, Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party.

The WWE Universe is as excited as ever to see these two teams collide at TLC. This could be the match of the night as both teams have it in them to set the stage on fire every time they get into the ring.