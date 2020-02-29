WWE addresses the possibility of WrestleMania 36 being affected by the coronavirus outbreak

WrestleMania 36

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Tampa Bay Times and addressed the coronavirus threat that has left people all around the world in a state of worry.

First detected in Wuhan, China, the deadly virus has affected more than 84,000 people in over 50 countries to date. Speaking of the threat, Stephanie stated that WWE will do all it can to make sure that WrestleMania goes on without a hitch, but if things do go awry, the company will make sure to put the fans' health first.

“The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first. We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

WWE’s EVP of special events Jonathan Saboor also opened up on the same, stating that WWE continuously monitors global events given the number of live events the company churns out in a year.

Also read: Current Champion doesn't want to attend SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown win

WrestleMania 36 is set to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on April 5. The annual wrestling extravaganza began way back in 1985 in Madison Square Garden. Fans from more than 60 countries make the trip to the USA every year to attend The Show of Shows. Stay tuned for more updates on this story, as and when they come out.