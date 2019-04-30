WWE/AEW News: Another Former WWE Superstar has already spoken to AEW about joining the promotion

Will AEW sign another former WWE Superstar?

We're just under a month away from All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double or Nothing, and the hype is certainly evident.

Cody Rhodes and co. are busy shaping up the card as well as the roster that will be featured on the show, and as we inch closer to May 25th, the rumours about the potential talents joining the upstart promotion just don't seem to slow down.

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young spoke to Wrestling INC managing editor Nick Hausman and revealed the details of a creative pitch he made to Brandi Rhodes regarding joining the new company.

WWE fans would remember Young as the understudy of CM Punk in WWE NXT's first season way back in 2010. After a forgettable stint with Nexus, Young would form the Prime Time Players along with Titus O'Neil in NXT in 2012.

The duo would go on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship once on the main roster before getting disbanded. A horrific feud with O'Neil and a failed stint as Bob Backlund's protégé couldn't revive Young's fledgeling career.

He was written off TV in 2017 owing to an arm injury and would eventually get released from the company in October that year.

Young is recognized as the first active pro wrestler to have publicly come out of the closet, for which he received widespread support from the WWE as well as his fellow pro wrestling colleagues.

During his conversation with WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman, Young opened up about the pitch he made to Cody Rhodes' wife and AEW's Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes.

The former WWE Superstar proposed the idea of possibly teaming up with AEW talent Sonny Kiss. He talked about having a character in which he would be Kiss's elder brother, who constantly looks out for his younger sibling.

Young explained, "I've talked to Brandi, I've sent her ideas about teaming with Sonny Kiss. If no one has ever heard of Sonny Kiss he's an incredible talent. And the story would be like, I'm the big brother, he's the little sister, you know? So no one messes with my little sister Sonny Kiss. I think we could rock-and-roll in AEW as a team. Me, making sure no one messes with him, me having his back, and him wowing the crowd with his athleticism, and me wowing the crowd with my ground-and-pound attack." H/T: Credit: WrestlingInc

However, Young stated that he is still waiting on a response from AEW's end.

He continued, "So I presented the idea to Brandi. I sent it to her and creative, I just haven't heard anything back. LiAs said, I'd love to get an answer, as to 'we have nothing for you' so I can just keep it moving, but I haven't gotten anything."

As part of the interview, Young even spoke about his relationships with Cody Rhodes and Goldust, Dusty Rhodes' impact on his career and his backstage reputation of being a good worker in the WWE.

The former Prime Time Player is a very likeable personality and a hard worker, both inside the ring and outside as well. We're sure he will be an asset to AEW if they wish to get him on board.