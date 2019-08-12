WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho reacts to Goldberg's SummerSlam match

Goldberg and Jericho

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter and heaped praise on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, following his SummerSlam match against Dolph Ziggler. Jericho stated that Goldberg has the best Spear of all time, and no one makes it look as devastating as he does.

Goldberg made his WWE return after two years, a short while ago for WWE Super ShowDown. He faced The Undertaker in the main event of the evening, in a match that was dubbed by many as the worst of the year.

Goldberg again returned to WWE after a short break, and signed the contract for a match against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Tonight, The Biggest Party of the Summer witnessed Goldberg squashing Ziggler, followed by coming back several times to hit devastating Spears on him, one after the other. The match was criticized by former World Champion and current MMA fighter Jack Swagger, but it seems like AEW star Chris Jericho doesn't share the opinion.

Jericho, although an AEW wrestler, still regularly tweets about WWE, a place that was once his home. He went on to praise Goldberg and added that he has the best Spear of all time. Over the course of the past two decades or so, several wrestlers have used the Spear as a finishing move, including Roman Reigns, and Edge.

This is a bit surprising coming from Jericho, as it's well known that the two legends weren't fond of each other back during Goldberg's first WWE run. Here's Jericho's tweet, made hours after Goldberg squashed Ziggler.

Say what you want, but @Goldberg still has the BEST spear of all time. Nobody makes it look that devastating...NOBODY! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 12, 2019

It's good to see that Jericho is all praises for Goldberg. Jericho will be facing Adam Page in the main event of AEW All Out, to crown the first AEW World Champion.