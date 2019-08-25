WWE/AEW News: Cody Rhodes explains why the Stardust gimmick didn't work

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 292 // 25 Aug 2019, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stardust and McMahon

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes recently responded to a fan on Twitter, and explained why his Stardust gimmick didn't work in WWE. Rhodes took the blame for the gimmick not taking off, and stated that although he worked hard, it still wasn't enough.

Cody's WWE career

Cody Rhodes started off in WWE way back in 2007, and later aligned with Randy Orton. Orton, Rhodes, and Ted Dibiase, forming a three-man team named Legacy, that wreaked havoc on the Raw roster for a good while. After the faction disbanded, Rhodes went his own way and donned several gimmicks in the process. Cody became "Dashing" Cody Rhodes, which was later replaced with a deranged, hideous character who wore a mask after a knee shot from Rey Mysterio legitimately broke Cody's nose. He later formed a team with Damien Sandow, dubbing themselves "Rhodes Scholars".

Cody soon got another gimmick change - this time, he became Stardust, a character that mimicked Goldust in appearance and mannerisms. Although the gimmick seemed promising, it just didn't click with the WWE Universe, and Rhodes requested his release in May 2016.

Also read: Jim Ross has bold words following NXT move

Why Stardust didn't work

Around three years later, Cody Rhodes is now the Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling, a promotion that is being regarded by many fans as a strong alternative to WWE. A Twitter user recently posted a tweet about how Stardust was a terrible idea on WWE's part. Rhodes took notice of the tweet and went on to explain that the blame mostly lies on him for not working hard enough at the time. Here's Cody's response to the fan:

I don’t really blame him more than I blame myself. I worked hard, but at the time...not hard enough. To go from undesirable to undeniable took a lot sacrifices, reality checks, & most importantly I had to do the damn work. I don’t want to be anything less than the guy at the top. https://t.co/aQfdZgMSOo — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 24, 2019

Fortunately, Cody managed to make a name for himself on the indie scene, worked incredibly hard over the course of the past three years, and now holds a major position in AEW.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!