WWE/AEW News: Jim Ross says "Bring it on" following NXT move

Ross and Vince

It won't be long before Pro Wrestling fans get to witness WWE NXT and AEW's weekly show going head-to-head on Wednesday nights. WWE had recently announced the big news, stating that NXT will be moving to USA Network on September 18, and will be a two-hour show. The news came in mere days after All Elite Wrestling announced the date for their weekly show on TNT, that being October 2nd, two days before SmackDown Live's big debut on FOX.

AEW President Tony Khan has stated in the past that AEW will be an alternative to other promotions.

We're AEW and we're doing something very different. What's great is what we will offer, which will bring people back to 20 years ago, and there will be a major alternative.

Jim Ross isn't holding back

AEW announcer Jim Ross talked about the upcoming “Wednesday Night War” on his Grilling JR podcast, and made some bold statements in regards to the same.

Jim Ross stated that Vince feels threatened by All Elite Wrestling for some crazy reason. Ross then told WWE to bring it on and compete, adding that hopefully the 'war' doesn't result in childish behavior from both sides.

It should motivate all of our guys. They should see this as a competitive challenge. All I give a d**n about is how well our show is going to be at All Out. Bring it on. Let’s compete. Hopefully, we won’t break down into some Mickey Mouse, infantile bulls**t on either side.

This modern-day version of The Monday Night Wars has amped up the fans to no limit, and rightfully so. History has proven time and again that competition is bound to bring out the best from both sides, with the end result being quality pro-wrestling matches and storylines on a weekly basis.

