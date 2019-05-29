×
WWE/AEW News: Dustin Rhodes sees himself in Top NXT Superstar

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
188   //    29 May 2019, 08:06 IST

Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Dustin Rhodes recently spoke with Wrestling Inc on a wide variety of topics.

Rhodes stated that he sees traces of himself in top NXT Superstar, Velveteen Dream.


In case you didn't know


The past few weeks have been a wild ride for Dustin Rhodes. He had recently requested his release from WWE, and was granted the same without any hiccups. Reportedly, Vince McMahon didn't want to release him, but Triple H convinced him to do so, and Rhodes managed to escape the fate Luke Harper is currently enduring.

Later, it was announced that Rhodes would be facing his brother Cody Rhodes at AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing'. A bloody brawl ended with Cody Rhodes gaining a pin over his brother, after which the two wrestlers embraced in the ring to a chorus of cheers from the live crowd.

Also read: Jon Moxley's contract details revealed


The heart of the matter

Before his match against Cody at Double Or Nothing, Dustin spoke with Wrestling Inc on its podcast. Rhodes mentioned Sony Kiss, who was a part of the Double Or Nothing Battle Royal, and added that the flamboyant Superstar reminds him of the Goldust character.

Dustin also said that WWE's Velveteen Dream is another Superstar who reminds him of Goldust.

When talking about characters, [Kiss] popped into my mind and so did Velveteen Dream. I helped Velveteen Dream a lot with some of his stuff and he's gonna be a huge star in this business. Sonny Kiss, I look at him and I'm like, 'Okay, I can work with this.' We can figure some cool stuff out and be entertaining as far as they'll let you be with television.

What's next?

Velveteen Dream is rising up the ranks in NXT at a rapid pace. It would be interesting to see what he thinks of Rhodes' comments.

Do you agree with Rhodes?

