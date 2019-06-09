WWE/AEW News: Former RAW Tag-team champion subtly hints at possibly signing with AEW

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.44K // 09 Jun 2019, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is WWE in for another major loss?

What's the story?

Scott Dawson of The Revival recently took to Twitter and sent out another interesting tweet, as the former Raw Tag Team Champion seemingly hinted towards possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

In case you didn't know...

The Revival made their WWE debut in 2014 under the company's developmental brand of NXT before eventually being called up to the main roster in 2017.

Being THE first-ever two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, the WWE Universe had high hopes for the duo of Scott Dawson and Dash WildeR.

however, despite getting off to a solid start on RAW, The Revival eventually found themselves down the pecking order.

In December of 2018, The Revival reportedly also asked for their release from WWE, which ultimately was denied. Within the next few weeks, Dawson and Wilder captured the Raw Tag Team Titles but eventually lost them at WrestleMania 35 to the duo of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

The heart of the matter

There is certainly no surprise to the fact that The Revival is currently one of the most poorly used talents' on the WWE roster and at the recently concluded WWE: Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, the duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were defeated by The Usos.

Dawson, for one, took to Twitter and posted a photo from the event of him being superkicked by The Usos and interestingly enough, the image had a very fascinating caption that read:

"Seems like there’s always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkicks us..."

Seems like there’s always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkicks us...#FTR pic.twitter.com/2vyXxtLK5G — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 8, 2019

Advertisement

Now, Dawson himself might be foreshadowing The Revival's future in the Pro Wrestling business, considering the fact that they could possibly sign with AEW once their WWE contracts are up and The Young Bucks are also another pair of brothers who are known for using the superkick.

What's next?

The Revival currently find themselves in a feud against Jimmy and Jey Uso and have been in a back and forth with the former six-time Tag-team champions for quite some time now.