WWE/AEW News: Goldberg and Chris Jericho to be a part of All Elite Wrestling?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 319 // 03 Jan 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Goldberg have a role in All Elite Wrestling?

What's the story?

The long-rumored All Elite Wrestling promotion was finally unveiled recently and it was announced that Cody, The Young Bucks and some other "familiar names" are Executive Vice Presidents at the new promotion and it looks like two WWE legends could also be involved.

The two legends we're talking about are Chris Jericho and Goldberg.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, shocking the WWE Universe as she squashed Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in a matter of minutes. After an impressive Royal Rumble performance, Goldberg turned his attention to Universal Champion Kevin Owens - beating him at Fastlane after KO was distracted by former best friend Chris Jericho.

Jericho made his New Japan pro wrestling return at the Wrestle Kingdom 12, challenging IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega. The match was dubbed "Alpha vs Omega" by fans. This was Chris Jericho's first match outside WWE since 1999 when he left WCW.

Since then Jericho has gone on to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship which he will be defending against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from Rajah.com, Barry Bloom will have a big role in All Elite Wrestling as one of the people in charge of recruiting talent. Two WWE legends Bloom is really close to are Chris Jericho and Goldberg and Ringside News is reporting that there is a chance that they could have some role in the fledgeling promotion.

Although Goldberg's role seems more likely to be speculation, there seems to be more substance to the reports of Jericho's role in AEW. The former WWE Undisputed Champion was recently at a Minnesota Vikings game and thanked AEW President Tony Khan in an Instagram post:

What's next?

We will have to wait for further news about AEW at the 8th January rally in Jacksonville. Florida. All In 2: Double or Nothing has already been announced and we may get a date for the event as well as a venue.

Advertisement