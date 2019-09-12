WWE/AEW News: Jim Ross says something was missing from Stone Cold segment on Raw

Austin stuns Styles

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin hit a thunderous Stunner on AJ Styles. All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross posted a tweet in response to the Stunner, hinting that his iconic call was missing from the moment.

The Stunner

Monday Night Raw emanated this week from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show was being promoted over the return of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was scheduled to moderate the Universal Title match contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. The segment saw The OC interrupting Austin, but this didn't end well for AJ Styles, as Austin hit him with a Stunner to a loud pop.

Austin's Stunner is widely regarded by many as possibly the most popular finishing move of all time. The Rattlesnake popularized this move during the Attitude Era, and many of his Stunners were complemented with the iconic voice of Jim Ross.

Ross reveals what was missing from Austin's Stunner on Styles

Ross provided commentary for a long string of Austin's matches back in the day. He noticed a clip on Twitter, that featured the moment when Austin hit Styles with a Stunner. Ross replied to the tweet and wrote that something was missing from it, which was a subtle hint at the fact that he wasn't there to call the moment.

This tweet resulted in fans responding to Ross, with many agreeing with him that his presence behind the announce table during Austin's Stunner on Styles would have certainly made it more memorable.

Something is missing, in my humble opinion. 🤠 https://t.co/kTiuxEj8Pz — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 10, 2019

Jim Ross signed a contract with AEW a while ago, and is currently announcing for the promotion on its shows. Ross was invited at the Raw Reunion episode by Vince McMahon, but he had politely declined the offer.

