WWE News: Former Superstar accuses CM Punk of lying

Abhilash Mendhe // 11 Sep 2019, 13:28 IST

CM Punk

It seems like former WWE Superstar Simon Dean isn't a fan of CM Punk. He recently accused Punk of lying about Dean trying to get him fired from WWE, sometime in the past, while talking about the incident on the Smarks & Stripes podcast.

Dean and Punk's WWE careers

Longtime fans might remember the name of Simon Dean, who was with WWE for around five years during 2002-07. Dean donned the gimmick of a fitness instructor, a heel at that, berating the live crowd for their unhealthy lifestyle and promoting "Simon System", a program of diet, exercise, and supplements. In his final years, Dean became a talent development manager in OVW. He left the company the next year.

On the other hand, CM Punk needs no introduction among wrestling fans. Punk is a former WWE Champion, and one of the most popular Superstars of his time. He left WWE in 2014 and hasn't made a return to Pro Wrestling ever since.

Dean accuses Punk of lying

On the latest Smarks & Stripes podcast, Simon Dean accused CM Punk of lying about him trying to get Punk fired, back when both Superstars were a part of the company.

This is where every single syllable that came out of Phillips' mouth after this, has to be proven, it's not only a lie, but a complete made-up fantasy. The man stated that I and Al Snow tried to fire him and The Major Brothers. That's outta his mouth. This is not fictitious. This is not five years down the road. The man said it two weeks ago. You can go look at it. Those words came out of CM Punk's mouth.

I don't like Punk, I don't dislike Punk. I have no feelings towards Punk at all.

** NEW POD **



Former WWE Superstar Simon Dean had a chat with @RealKevKeenan today for over an hour and they discussed many topics in the world of pro wrestling! Nova as we also know him has never held back and this is a must listen interview!https://t.co/t1zzpnEhC2 pic.twitter.com/x3qu1H7vug — Smarks & Stripes (@SmarksStripes) September 9, 2019

