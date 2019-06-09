WWE/AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals how Triple H signing Independent wrestlers isn't a good thing

Triple H with Jon Moxley on Raw

What's the story?

In another recent interview with 25 Years Later, Jon Moxley, f.k.a. Dean Ambrose, opened up on WWE COO Triple H and how WWE signing of some of the best Independent talents in the world might not be a good thing.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in the year, Jon Moxley made his departure from the WWE after reportedly having several creative differences with the company's creative team. Moxley eventually turned up in All Elite Wrestling when he shocked the world and made his debut for the promotion at their first-ever show, Double or Nothing.

The following day, Moxley took to Twitter and revealed himself as Juice Robinson's mysterious stalker, as the former WWE Champion challenged the man formerly known as CJ Parker to an IWGP US Title match at the finals of the Best of the Super Juniors 26 and made his NJPW debut in the process.

In his first match for the promotion, Moxley won the IWGP US Championship off Robinson, marking his first title win following his WWE departure.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Andrew Grevas of 25 Years Later, Jon Moxley spoke on WWE COO, Triple H and how the former multiple-time World Champion took a selfie with some Indy superstar every other week. (H/T: Cultaholic)

"Once I was on the main roster and NXT started, which I wasn’t a part of, every week Triple H was taking an Instagram selfie with some indy guy. I don’t know if he was trying to make himself look cool and get some indy cred or what, or make NXT cool."

Moxley further stated that 'The Game' basically started buying the Indie scene and some of the best-reputed wrestlers who represented the Independent Circuit, something which Moxley certainly wasn't a fan of.

"He basically started buying the indys. I remember thinking that it might not be a good idea. Then where are all of these good ideas going to come from? If they signed Daniel Bryan at 21, he never would’ve become Bryan Danielson and you never would’ve had WrestleMania 30.”

What's next?

Jon Moxley will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling later today, as he prepares himself for a tough battle against NJ Young Lion, Shota Umino in a non-title match.