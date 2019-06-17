×
WWE/AEW News: Renee Young tweets Jon Moxley's question to fans

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.97K   //    17 Jun 2019, 07:57 IST

Young and Moxley
Young and Moxley

What's the story?

WWE announcer Renee Young recently took to Twitter and posted a question which looks like a match suggestion to the fans from her husband and All Elite Wrestling Superstar, Jon Moxley.

The question that Moxley apparently asked was: "Have you ever watched Necro Butcher vs Samoa Joe?"


In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since the former Dean Ambrose went back to being his old self, the legendary indie hardcore wrestler named Jon Moxley. It all began with a short video clip that was posted by Moxley on his Twitter handle, soon after he left WWE.

This was the beginning of something huge, as Moxley went on to make his shocking debut at the end of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing. It was clear as day that Moxley meant business, as he pummeled Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho to end the show.

Ever since then, Moxley has wrestled in NJPW and several indie promotions. He recently stated that the last month has made him feel like he's 18 again.

Also read: Moxley defeats former WWE Superstar at indie event


The heart of the matter

There's no doubt that Moxley is having the time of his life at the moment. He looked incredibly miserable during his final few months in WWE and is finally being able to do his thing without a large corporation keeping tabs on him. Moxley's love for the indies isn't a secret by any means.

So it shouldn't be a surprise to see him recommending a match between Samoa Joe and Necro Butcher. It's still not clear whether he suggested it to Renee or if she wanted to recommend it to the fans on behalf of Moxley. Nonetheless, one fan was quick to chime in with a clip of a match involving Joe and Butcher. Several others followed soon.


What's next?

Moxley's question has certainly stirred up discussion among fans on social media. The AEW Superstar is all set to face Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29th.

What do you think of Moxley's match recommendation?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Renee Young
