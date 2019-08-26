WWE/AEW News: Shawn Spears and Peyton Royce get married

Spears and Royce

Only days after Finn Balor tied the knot with his fiancee Veronica Rodriguez, WWE's Peyton Royce and All Elite Wrestling's Shawn Spears have got married.

Spears and Royce' different paths

Spears was a NXT regular for around four years before making his main roster debut in 2017. He suffered a hand injury in late 2018 and requested his release earlier this year, being granted the same on February 22, 2019.

Spears went on to debut at All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing, competing in the Casino Battle Royale. On the other hand, Peyton Royce was enjoying a Women's Tag Team title run over in WWE, having won the belts in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 35.

What was Royce' reaction to Spears joining AEW?

Spears recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet and talked about his AEW debut, adding that Royce was incredibly supportive of his decision.

My mentality in terms of bringing my work home with me wasn’t getting any better and eventually she said to me, ‘Look, I need you happy and I don’t care how that is, I don’t care where that is. I just know that going forward for the rest of our lives, for our future children and for our household now I need you happy. So whatever it is that you need to do to make yourself happy, I am with you 100%. Wherever you go I am with you 100%.’ She has my back. And when you find someone like that, put a ring on it. Lock it down. She has been my upmost number one supporter and my number one fan and my best friend through all of this.

The couple was together for a while before making their relationship official earlier this year.

Earlier today, WWE Superstar Apollo Crews posted a congratulatory message via his official Twitter handle, addressed to Shawn Spears and Peyton Royce.

Congratulations to my good friends @PeytonRoyceWWE and @Perfec10n on their wedding!! So happy for you guys! — Apollo (@WWEApollo) August 26, 2019

WWE posted a tweet congratulating Royce on her marriage as well.

.@PeytonRoyceWWE is married and we are sure it was IICONIC! https://t.co/UFtm00LcxE — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2019

Reportedly, Spears and Royce tied the knot over the weekend.

The Sportskeeda community offers its heartiest congratulations to Shawn Spears and Peyton Royce!

