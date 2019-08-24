WWE News: Finn Balor gets married

Finn Balor now has a wife!

Just days after news emerged that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are now engaged, there's some more great news for another WWE Superstar who's previously held the WWE Universal Championship - with Finn Balor today getting married.

Finn Balor was last seen at SummerSlam, where he lost to The Fiend, and it seems like he's taking some time away from WWE - but The Demon King is using his time well, by wedding fiancee Veronica Rodriguez.

Balor shared an intimate snap of the pair in a jungle at the ceremony, using his hashtag "forever gang" that he uses for photos of him with his beau.

Who is Finn Balor's wife?

Finn Balor's wife is Veronica Rodriguez of Fox Sports Mexico. The pair revealed they were dating back in May and got engaged over the summer, and the pair have now tied the knot in what looks like a very intimate and unique ceremony as the pair have seemingly got married in a jungle.

Balor actually revealed the pair were an item in an interview with his now-wife. While at the Champions League final, Rodriguez asked the former NXT Champion who he thought would win out of his beloved Spurs and Liverpool.

“Uh, I think the big question is, on everyone’s lip is, have Finn Balor and Vero Rockstar [her social media handle] been actually dating for a long time? Is that true?”

Rodriguez replied, “Is that true? Yeah, for a long time actually.” Before Balor continued...

“So it doesn’t really matter who wins tonight in the Champions League, I think I’ve already won in life.”

We, at Sportskeeda, offer our sincere congratulations to Finn Balor and Veronica Rodriguez, and we'd like to wish them all the best for married life as husband and wife!