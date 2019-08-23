WWE News: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are engaged!

Becky Lynch today has confirmed that her real-life boyfriend Seth Rollins is now her fiance!

The Man shared an intimate snap of the couple on a beach, confirming that they've taken the next step in their relationship with a ring emoji, and the caption "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life." Tagging the WWE Universal Champion in the post.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

Wait, Becky and Seth were dating?

Just in case you missed it, WWE's top pairing have been their own pairing for a little while now - confirming their relationship at the start of the year, thus also their place as professional wrestling's power couple.

Some others didn't see it that way, though, with Rollins having to address claims that the pair didn't have chemistry in an interview with Tampa Bay Times.

I think those critics might be a little jealous. I think that’s where a lot of that stems from.

I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be too fond of the guy who’s dating her either, so I get that.

We have such great chemistry, I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way it amuses me.

Lynch has also been vocal about the relationship before today, previously discussing how the pair ended up together.

We’ve been friends for five, maybe six years and we’ve always just gotten along so well. We’ve always been the best of friends. And yeah, we were both single at the same time and one thing led to another… and [we] burned that down with straight fire!

We, at Sportskeeda, would like to offer our congratulations to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and wish them all the best for their future - and married life!