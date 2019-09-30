WWE/AEW News: Triple H responds to Kenny Omega's NXT criticism

Kenny Omega gave Sportskeeda his thoughts on NXT

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega recently caused controversy when he claimed on Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions that NXT Superstars would be in the “dark match” or “opening match of my main event” if they were on the same show as him.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion added that wrestling fans will see “real stars” when AEW's weekly show debuts on October 2, as opposed to “developmental talent” on NXT.

Asked about Omega’s comments, Triple H told Sporting News that “everybody is entitled to put an executive tag on the front of their name and think that’s a cool thing”, but the fans will ultimately decide whether they prefer to watch NXT or AEW.

“It doesn't matter to me. I'm not sure if you're aware of social media and that landscape. It's a fairly negative place (laughs). If you're going to get thin-skinned and read into stuff and get angry about stuff that people say, it's gonna be a rough life.

“There's a statement about opinions over the years I've heard. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everybody is entitled to put an executive tag on the front of their name and think that's a cool thing. Whatever. It's all good. Bring your best show. If that's how you want to look at it, bring your best show. I'll bring my best show.”

With regards to Omega’s “developmental” comment, Triple H gave his opinion that everybody in wrestling should class themselves as “developmental”, as the business is constantly changing on a day-to-day, week-to-week and year-to-year basis.

What will fans see on NXT and AEW?

While WWE prepares for RAW’s season premiere on September 30 and SmackDown’s move to FOX on October 4, the eyes of the wrestling world will also be on NXT and AEW on October 2.

NXT has a TakeOver-worthy card lined up for the show’s first two-hour broadcast on the USA Network, with matches including Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle (NXT Championship), Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae (NXT Women’s Championship) and The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits (NXT Tag Team Championship).

AEW’s new weekly show, Dynamite, will begin on the same night on TNT, and it has already been announced that Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, PAC vs. Adam "Hangman" Page, Nyla Rose vs. Riho (AEW Women’s Championship) and MJF vs. Brandon Cutler will be among the matches on the debut episode.

