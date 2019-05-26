WWE/AEW Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon is furious with WWE roster after Double or Nothing

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling's first show Double or Nothing was a resounding success and saying that would probably be an understatement. The much-hyped PPV lived up to all the expectations and had many noteworthy moments that made it a trending topic on social media around the world.

While the fans and the pro wrestling community, in general, showered praises on Cody and co., there were many current WWE Superstars as well who took to Twitter and reacted to Double or Nothing.

It came as a surprise, especially considering Vince McMahon's stringent dictate. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the McMahon family would have had to be 'ungodly furious' with its talents putting over AEW in the aftermath of Double or Nothing.

In case you didn't know...

When all was said and done, Double or Nothing left a sweet taste in every pro wrestling fan's mouth. The show had everything you'd expect from a company that intends to usurp WWE's thrown.

There was some engaging in-ring action courtesy of the talented indie wrestlers that performed on the show. Former WWE Superstars such as Awesome Kong, Bret Hart, DDP, and Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose, made surprise appearances to add to the overall appeal of the show.

Cody and Goldust, AKA Dustin Rhodes, put on an extremely sentimental match that ended up being one the bloodiest encounters in recent memory.

Moxley's appearance at the end of the show was the perfect way to make a statement to the WWE that they weren't just here to compete but to take over.

The reception, as expected, has been overwhelming.

The heart of the matter

Many WWE Superstars expressed their appreciation in their own distinct way during Double or Nothing. Some of these stars included Sasha Banks (of course!), Matt Hardy, Peyton Royce, Karl Anderson, and Heath Slater.

Meltzer discussed WWE's backstage reaction to its contracted employees openly putting over AEW, on the Westling Observer Radio.

He said, "The only thing I can say is that everyone in the McMahon family has to be ungodly furious at all those people who were tweeting because it wasn’t just like Sasha Banks because when she did it it was like, ‘Okay I get this.’ You know or Karl Anderson, Peyton Royce has got to, you know. I wasn’t so overt with Peyton Royce, but it can’t be looked upon well. Matt Hardy, to a degree (he can get away with it) but, they can’t be happy with their own talent tweeting about the rival show and putting it over."

What's next?

It makes sense for WWE to be apprehensive about its Superstars talking about AEW on a public forum as the Tony Khan-led promotion could actually be a legitimate competitor going forward.

WWE could set in place a few rules to avoid such a scenario in the near future.