WWE/AEW Rumors: Where Johnny Impact and LAX might end up after Impact departures

Following this year's Slammiversary PPV, Impact Wrestling lost three of its top talents, as reports noted Johnny Impact and the LAX tag team finished up their Impact runs at the pay-per-view.

At Slammiversary, Johnny Impact lost his match to Rich Swann, and LAX lost an Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match against The North and The Rascalz.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, LAX has offers on the table from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, while Johnny Impact's future in the pro wrestling business remains less certain.

Johnny Impact's contract with Impact Wrestling actually expired several weeks ago, but he agreed to work up until the Slammiversary PPV so he could conclude his program with X-Division Champion Rich Swann.

As for LAX, Santana and Ortiz have been arguably the top tag team in Impact Wrestling, having numerous successful Tag Team Title runs. They have helped restore the importance of the Impact Tag Team division. With their loss at Slammiversary, the future is wide open for the young team as they look toward the next chapter in their careers.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have made offers to LAX, and there are some people in WWE who feel Santana and Ortiz will be starting with the company in the fall. However, The Observer also reports that sources close to LAX feel the duo will end up signing with AEW, where their style of wrestling will be less restricted.

Financially, LAX stands to make more money in WWE if they become top main roster players; however, should WWE want to start them in NXT - which is the more likely scenario - they would be wiser to choose AEW, a company which could pay them more than an NXT deal.

Another factor to consider is Konnan, who has been very involved with LAX since Santana and Ortiz debuted in Impact, and it is unlikely that WWE will be willing to bring Konnan into the company to work alongside LAX.

As for Johnny Impact, The Observer notes that the wrestler f.k.a John Morrison has not made up his mind between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, as he considers his acting job to be his primary focus.

With Johnny Impact focusing on acting, a return to WWE could complicate matters as it's likely the WWE schedule would limit the amount of outside projects he could accept, and WWE would have to approve any work he does outside the company.

Johnny Impact - real name John Hennigan - has landed a significant amount of acting work in the past few years, and currently has roles in two upcoming TV shows. He recently completed work on the 2018 television show "Gods of Medicine."

