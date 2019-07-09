WWE Rumors: Big update on a former Superstar returning to WWE

MNM and Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

Johnny Impact, real name John Randall Hennigan, wrestled his final match for Impact Wrestling at the recently concluded Slammiversary PPV.

As revealed by PWInsider yesterday, the former WWE Superstar's contract with Impact Wrestling has come to an end.

In the post-Raw edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave a few updates regarding Hennigan's next possible destination. Meltzer claimed that while WWE could entice him with a big-money deal, Hennigan is keen on becoming an actor. However, with AEW also in the mix, Meltzer revealed a few interesting possibilities regarding the former Impact World Champion's immediate future

In case you didn't know...

Hennigan has been wrestling since 2002 and made a name for himself as John Morrison in the WWE in the early 2000s with his chiselled look and captivating in-ring style. He won various different titles during his time in WWE which included reigns with the Tag Team, Intercontinental and ECW World titles.

After leaving WWE in 2011, Hennigan would go on to wrestle for many notable promotions. In Impact Wrestling as Johnny Impact, in Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo, and for countless independent promotions under different monikers.

The heart of the matter

Hennigan came up short against Rich Swann in an incredible X-Division Championship match at Slammiversary XVII. As we had reported earlier, Hennigan's contract had expired a few weeks before the PPV, however, he wished to wrap up his feud with Swann before moving on.

Meltzer has now shed some light on his future.

Here's what he said:

"This is Johnny Impact's probable last match with the company. His future is not as known. He can go anywhere he wants, but the thing with him, and I know, is that he wants to be an actor. I know, like a couple of months ago, he and I talked about what's going to happen when his contract's up and what's he going to do, and at this point, AEW wasn't a thing. So that's how it was months ago. So it's pretty much WWE.

He was there. He can go back if he makes a call but the thing was that he wants to be an actor and he doesn't want to be one of these guys where a part comes that will help his acting career and WWE nixes it because they got him under contract. At that time WWE was necessarily not the place he would want to go, but at the same time, with WWE throwing a lot of money around and knowing that he could go to AEW, I could see him getting a hell of an offer.

There are guys getting a hell of offers, and if the money is that good, you know, we've seen guys who will go with the money - a lot of them, and there are guys who won't. I don't know how much his acting means to him at this point in his life but if it's something he really wants to do then WWE is probably not the thing to do."

What's next?

The 3-time Intercontinental Champion is 39 years old and can still offer a lot to any promotion he wishes to join, as his popularity and in-ring skills haven't waned all that much after being in the business for 17 years.

However, if he seriously intends on pursuing a career in Hollywood, then we may have already seen the last of one of the best pure athletes in pro wrestling.

