WWE/AEW Rumors: WWE cancels Kurt Angle appearance because of AEW?

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 655 // 03 May 2019, 04:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest of all time

What's the story?

As confirmed by promoter Tracy Myers and Yes! Weekly, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has reportedly been pulled from the WrestleCade 2019 convention.

Apparently, the WWE pulled Angle from the WrestleCade 2019 convention owing to the event's association with AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

Additionally, John Pollock has confirmed via his official Twitter account that the deposit which was paid to Angle for the aforementioned convention appearance has already been returned.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Surprising update on Rey Mysterio's feud with Samoa Joe on RAW

In case you didn't know...

The professional wrestling industry has lately been abuzz with speculation pertaining to the new pro wrestling organization known as AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

The AEW promotion is funded by none other than Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan aka Shad Khan, with AEW President being Shad's son Tony Khan.

The promotion is all set to organize its first event later this month; and already has several big names such as Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega on its roster.

The heart of the matter

The WWE recently pulled The Undertaker from a pre-scheduled Starrcast II appearance, owing to said convention being affiliated with AEW.

On that note, Tracy Myers and Yes! Weekly have now confirmed that the WWE has similarly pulled Kurt Angle from the appearance he was scheduled to make in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in late November at the WrestleCade 2019 convention.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it's being noted that no replacement for Angle has been offered as of yet. Besides, Brian Hawks, who is the co-owner of WrestleCade Weekend, explained that he was told that Angle couldn't partake in the event due to it being associated with AEW.

Nevertheless, the WrestleCade organizers have noted that the convention is not officially associated with any professional wrestling organization, including All Elite Wrestling.

Moreover, John Pollock put forth the following statement via his official Twitter account, regarding the aforementioned developments --

"As reported by @yesweekly, Kurt Angle has been pulled from this November's WrestleCade convention in Winston-Salem, NC. I spoke with WrestleCade's Tracy Myers, who confirmed that the deposit for Angle was returned immediately. WWE did not offer a replacement for Angle."

As reported by @yesweekly, Kurt Angle has been pulled from this November's WrestleCade convention in Winston-Salem, NC.



I spoke with WrestleCade's Tracy Myers, who confirmed that the deposit for Angle was returned immediately. WWE did not offer a replacement for Angle. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 2, 2019

What's next?

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he has signed a new 5-year contract with the WWE, and could serve as an on-screen talent, in a managerial role, as well as backstage, producing matches and helping performers with their technique.

Also Read: WWE News: Alexa Bliss gets viciously called out by RAW Superstar over recent announcement

What are your thoughts on WWE reportedly pulling Kurt Angle from the convention appearance? Sound off!