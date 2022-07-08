WWE allegedly edits out Sasha Banks from Paige's video 

WWE is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in removing Sasha Banks from their vignettes.

In May this year, the wrestling world was astounded when Sasha Banks and Naomi surrendered their Women's Tag Team titles and walked out before an episode of RAW. Since the incident, neither WWE nor the superstars have addressed or commented on the current stance. But the company seems to be slowly removing traces of the superstars from their history books.

Recently, WWE shared a Top 10 video featuring Paige's greatest moments on their YouTube channel. At number five, The Anti-Diva's return in 2017 was highlighted where she introduced the WWE Universe to her faction 'Absolution'. She interrupted a match between The Boss and Mickie James. In the clip, the full focus is on James inside the ring and nothing on her opponent.

Check out the clip below:

Originally, the Top 10 video included snippets of Sasha Banks and Mickie James during their match:

Check out the initial clip below:

Twitter reacts furiously to Sasha Banks removal from the company's video vignette

Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from WWE's official internal roster. While The Boss has been inactive on social media since the incident, Naomi has posted a couple of videos, one featuring her family at a beach and another seemingly taking a dig at the company.

When WWE uploaded the clip to their YouTube channel, many fans were quick to notice The Boss missing from the segment with her match against IMPACT Wrestling's Mickie James.

One fan shared a clip which was shared by the company citing their sadness at Sasha Banks being removed from it:

juan @xadoringpaige this was uploaded today showing paige’s top 10 moments. for some reason, wwe has removed the camera angle of paige’s return that showed sasha banksthis was uploaded today showing paige’s top 10 moments. for some reason, wwe has removed the camera angle of paige’s return that showed sasha banks 😭😭😭 this was uploaded today showing paige’s top 10 moments. https://t.co/SesXDGGiq7

Another fan recalled how the former RAW Women's Champion had ended Paige's career:

CallMeJayden @JustNihilistic @KingAjar sasha banks literally ended paige's career. and this is a terrible thing to have on your resume? @KingAjar sasha banks literally ended paige's career. and this is a terrible thing to have on your resume?

One Twitter user mocked that Paige, Banks and Naomi would be joining AEW:

Leon Langford @MasonLLL Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp PWInsider has reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's internal roster PWInsider has reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's internal roster If AEW gains Paige, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and starts doing more to push their women’s division that would be a huge win for all involved. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s… If AEW gains Paige, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and starts doing more to push their women’s division that would be a huge win for all involved. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s…

One Twitter user tagged AEW President Tony Khan citing that he was getting the best of the women's division on a silver platter:

SGMPodcast @sgmpodcst @RealPaigeWWE @WWE



WWE is GIVING you a LEGIT womens division on a silver platter



@SashaBanksWWE

@NaomiWWE



Don't fcuk it up



@Sporting_Boners

@ProSlackerverse @PlayersTribune Hey @TonyKhan WWE is GIVING you a LEGIT womens division on a silver platterDon't fcuk it up @RealPaigeWWE @WWE @PlayersTribune Hey @TonyKhan WWE is GIVING you a LEGIT womens division on a silver platter @SashaBanksWWE@NaomiWWEDon't fcuk it up @Sporting_Boners @ProSlackerverse

Another fan shared an image of The Boss and Naomi citing their support in favor of the two superstars:

In light of recent events, the duo have replaced the term 'WWE Superstar' on their social media profiles with 'professional wrestler.' Thus, citing that they may be free from their contract with WWE and open to competing in other promotions. However, an official confirmation is yet to be received from both parties.

