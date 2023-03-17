WWE allegedly "robbed" 39-year-old star from winning popular reality show (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently revealed how the company screwed him over by not crowning him as the winner of NXT season four.

Apart from EC3, season four of NXT featured talents like Johnny Curtis (Fandango), Brodus Clay, Byron Saxton, Connor O'Brian (Konnar), and Jacob Novak. Though Curtis won the show, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion believes he should have been crowned as the winner.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed how WWE was shocked to see him and the other contestants getting over with fans.

He added that everyone was having fun during the show, no matter how "stupid" the challenges were. The 39-year-old star then disclosed that WWE "robbed" him from winning the season, terming it the "Sacramento screwjob."

"They were shocked things were getting over. Daniel Bryan was getting over. Brodus was getting real heat. Johnny Curtis (Fandango) was a fantastic worker who was having great matches. We all were having good matches and we are taking these stupid challenges and just having fun with them and making them our own. And they literally robbed me with the thing, the votes. Yeah, the great Sacramento screwjob, we can talk about that one day," said EC3. [8:38 - 9:09]

EC3 thinks his recent match with former WWE star Alex Riley was a five-star classic

On the previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke in detail about his controversial match with Alex Riley from NWA: Nuff Said 2023.

The former WWE star revealed that the bout took place because he wanted to rescue a "lost soul" like Riley, who had been a victim of the wrestling business. EC3 also went on to say that the match deserved five stars.

"I'm gonna speak very realistically about it. If he said anything where he's harping on that negative in his mind where he lives, where I'm trying to break his a** free of, I'm gonna flip out. Because I believe, we had a five-star match," added EC3. [2:52 - 3:15]

Kiley took a nasty spill to the outside after he went for a dive and didn't completely clear the ropes. Hope he's OK. EC3 defeats Kevin Kiley (Alex Riley).Kiley took a nasty spill to the outside after he went for a dive and didn't completely clear the ropes. Hope he's OK. #NWANuffSaid EC3 defeats Kevin Kiley (Alex Riley).Kiley took a nasty spill to the outside after he went for a dive and didn't completely clear the ropes. Hope he's OK. #NWANuffSaid https://t.co/JB0v2nYRUa

Despite giving it his all, Alex Riley failed to come up on top as EC3 took down with a submission maneuver for the win.

