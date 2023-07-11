WWE should allow Edge to face 46-year-old veteran at SummerSlam 2023

Edge has been one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE after he was kicked out of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW last year. However, the Biggest Party of the Summer is around the corner, and fans want to see the Rated-R Superstar wrestle at the event.

The WWE Universe initially thought that Grayson Waller would be the one to get a big rub from the Rated-R Superstar at SummerSlam. However, Waller got his moment with Edge at Madison Square Garden last week when the two were in a one-on-one match.

In the end, the WWE Hall of Famer prevailed but praised the rising star for his efforts inside the squared circle. It would be best if the Ultimate Opportunist gets to pick his own opponent for SummerSlam, and the ideal opponent should be none other than Bobby Lashley.

Earlier this year, the Rated-R Superstar and the All Mighty competed to reach the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. However, both stars lost and went on a hiatus until Edge's recent return to Friday Night SmackDown.

Why should Edge face Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

In 2020, the Ultimate Opportunist came out of retirement for a final run with WWE to end his career on his own terms. Since then, the Rated-R Superstar has faced several new and old stars in the company, including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

However, Bobby Lashley and Edge never got a chance to face each other during the Ruthless Aggression Era when both stars were in their prime. Meanwhile, both even have the same finishing move with a different variation that has led them to win multiple championships.

It's unclear when Bobby Lashley will return to the company. Still, it would be ideal for the All Mighty to return to the company ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer, as he already missed an opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 against Bray Wyatt.

Both veterans should face each other to prove which star is more dominant on Friday Night SmackDown. The Hall of Famer's final run should also consist of dream matches, such as against Bobby Lashley, before the Rated-R Superstar eventually walks away from in-ring competition.

Do you want to see the Rated-R Superstar vs. the All Mighty at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

