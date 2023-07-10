WWE once allowed Brock Lesnar to make 20-time champion bleed for real

Brock Lesnar is one of the scariest individuals in the history of WWE. The Beast has been decimating opponents for the last 20 years. From destroying The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell to leaving Randy Orton in a pool of his own blood, Lesnar has delivered the worst kind of punishment on his opponents.

The finish to Brock Lesnar versus Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016 was extremely graphic. WWE capitalized on Lesnar’s win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 by making him cut open Orton’s head with a couple of stiff elbow strikes.

Both Lesnar and Orton had already agreed to the finish heading into the match. Vince McMahon and Triple H knew all along. The rest of the locker room and the fans didn’t. Many thought Lesnar went off script after they saw him tear through Orton’s forehead with his elbows.

Brock Lesnar versus Randy Orton main evented Summerslam 2016. WWE even produced an excellent video package for the match at the biggest party of the summer. The match itself was too short and saw the Viper busted open in the closing moments.

Fans who watched the match live might be able to recall the scary visual they had in front of their eyes as Orton’s blood tainted the squared circle red. The ending to the match even led to a backstage confrontation between Lesnar and a former WWE star.

Chris Jericho confronted Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam 2016

There were reports at the time that Lesnar bumped into Chris Jericho backstage after the show went off the air. Things reportedly got intense to such an extent between the two stars that Vince McMahon had to step in.

Chris Jericho, like others, was unaware of the outcome and stepped up as a locker room leader to Lesnar. It took Randy himself to convince his friend that the outcome of the match had been the plan all along.

Orton was forced to miss several weeks of action due to the concussion he suffered at the hands of Lesnar. The Beast, on the other hand, continued his path of dominance.

